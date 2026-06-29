Rapper KING KAKA opens up on accepting death during life threatening illness - “At That Point, Money, Fame and Success Meant Nothing”







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka, has opened up about one of the darkest chapters of his life in 2021 when he battled a mysterious illness that left him hospitalised and forced him to confront his own mortality.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, June 29th, 2026, King Kaka revealed that his near‑death experience remains the most defining moment of his journey.

“The closest one is me dying,” he admitted, recalling how his condition deteriorated to the point where he believed survival was impossible.

He explained that he chose to leave home for hospital because he did not want his family to witness his final moments.

“It reached a point where I said, ‘It’s cool. I think this is it. I’m going to die’….”

Surprisingly, he said arriving at the hospital brought him peace.

“My soul relaxed because I was like, ‘Now I can go in peace.’ I guess God had other plans.”

Reflecting on the ordeal, King Kaka said the illness taught him that wealth and fame mean little when health fails.

“I had money, I was famous, but my body was failing. At that point, money, fame and success meant nothing.”

He added that surviving the illness gave him a renewed appreciation for life and he now chooses happiness, believing every difficult experience carries a lesson.

“Regret is trying to fix the past. You can never do it. Just take the lesson,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST