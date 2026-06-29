Rapper KING KAKA opens up on accepting death during life threatening illness - “At That Point, Money, Fame and Success Meant Nothing”

Monday, June 29, 2026 - Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima,
popularly known as King Kaka, has opened up about one of the darkest chapters
of his life in 2021 when he battled a mysterious illness that left him
hospitalised and forced him to confront his own mortality.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, June 29th,
2026, King Kaka revealed that his near‑death experience remains the most
defining moment of his journey.
“The closest one is me dying,” he admitted, recalling how
his condition deteriorated to the point where he believed survival was
impossible.
He explained that he chose to leave home for hospital
because he did not want his family to witness his final moments.
“It reached a point where I said, ‘It’s cool. I think this
is it. I’m going to die’….”
Surprisingly, he said arriving at the hospital brought him
peace.
“My soul relaxed because I was like, ‘Now I can go in
peace.’ I guess God had other plans.”
Reflecting on the ordeal, King Kaka said the illness taught
him that wealth and fame mean little when health fails.
“I had money, I was famous, but my body was failing. At that
point, money, fame and success meant nothing.”
He added that surviving the illness gave him a renewed
appreciation for life and he now chooses happiness, believing every difficult
experience carries a lesson.
“Regret is trying to fix the past. You can never do it. Just
take the lesson,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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