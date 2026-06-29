LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced, finds him with another LADY, joins them and records a VIDEO

Monday, June 29, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions
on social media after she visited her boyfriend unannounced and found him in
the company of another woman.
Rather than confronting the pair or causing a scene, she
chose to remain calm, joined them in the house, and recorded a video of the
unusual encounter, which she later shared online.
In the clip, the woman appears relaxed as she films the
scene, while the other woman is seen seated on the couch.
The boyfriend is also present in the house as the incident
unfolds.
The video has since gone viral, with social media users
praising the woman's composure.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced, finds him with another LADY, joins them pic.twitter.com/F3mzz6TMId— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2026
0 Comments