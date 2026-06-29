LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced, finds him with another LADY, joins them and records a VIDEO







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions on social media after she visited her boyfriend unannounced and found him in the company of another woman.

Rather than confronting the pair or causing a scene, she chose to remain calm, joined them in the house, and recorded a video of the unusual encounter, which she later shared online.

In the clip, the woman appears relaxed as she films the scene, while the other woman is seen seated on the couch.

The boyfriend is also present in the house as the incident unfolds.

The video has since gone viral, with social media users praising the woman's composure.

Watch the video>>> below

LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced, finds him with another LADY, joins them pic.twitter.com/F3mzz6TMId — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST