Prominent businesswoman GRACE MUTHUMA breaks up with her husband Pastor DISHON MIRUGI, barely a year after reuniting







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Prominent businesswoman Grace Wangare Muthuma, the founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospitals, has broken up with her husband, Pastor Dishon Mirugi, barely a year after they reunited and decided to work on their relationship.

Taking to social media, Grace accused her estranged husband of forming pseudo accounts to taint her image.

"Some advice, Rev Mirugi Dishon, stop using pseudo accounts to tarnish my image. I know how you text with your Kikuyu, hata hauna aibu we mbaba mkubwa," she wrote.

Grace went on to tell her estranged husband that if he had anything to say, he should address her directly instead of resorting to anonymous online attacks.

"If you have something to say to me, say it to my face. I don't entertain indirect attacks, anonymous gossip or childish games," she added.

She also defended her right to make personal decisions without interference, saying her personal life was nobody else's business.

"My personal life is exactly that-my personal life. Who I choose to associate with is my decision, not yours. Stop making yourself the judge of choices that don't concern you," the post reads.

Grace further challenged Pastor Mirugi to practice the values he preaches, stating that character is demonstrated through honesty, accountability and respect rather than fueling unnecessary drama.

She concluded by saying that she was choosing peace over conflict and would no longer respond to negativity

The Kenyan DAILY POST