LADY urges couples to have MECHI before marriage in viral post - “Know what you are planning to live with for life”







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A viral post by actress Dayo Amusa has stirred heated conversations online after she openly advocated for couples to cohabit before marriage.

In her tweet, Amusa argued that living together is not just about cooking or sharing chores, but about testing deeper compatibility.

“Two vir..gins getting married without wild desires may cope, but for the tested ones, we all have our desires, demands and preferences,” she wrote.

She insisted that intimacy compatibility ranks among the top priorities in relationships.

“Get down with your partners well so you’ll know what you’re planning to live with for life.”

According to her, intimacy is a crucial factor that should be explored before making lifelong commitments.

Her unapologetic opinion sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her honesty and others questioning whether such views undermine traditional values.





The Kenyan DAILY POST