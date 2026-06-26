Kenyan millennial employer shocked by Gen Z employee’s resignation over 9 to 5 schedule - “I didn’t sign up for this” (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A Kenyan employer has stirred online debate after sharing a WhatsApp exchange with his Gen Z employee, who resigned citing an inability to cope with the traditional 9‑to‑5 schedule.

Taking to Facebook on June 26th, King Edd posted the screenshot of the resignation message the employee, identified as Eugine, sent.

“Boss, you know you have been my pillar, got me from the streets and made me somebody.”

“But I choose to resign, being at work at 9am to 5pm isn’t something I signed up for.”

“Thank you for your help.”

Edd responded respectfully, wishing Eugine well and noting that he had no issue with the resignation itself but was puzzled by his plan to seek a job with almost similar working hours.

“I don’t have a problem with his resignation.”

“At least he was respectful enough to inform me.”

“I have a problem with the fact that he’s leaving to look for another job also a 9 to 4,” he wrote.

While sharing the screenshot, Edd added: “Hapa pia mtasema shida ni mimi kama millennial? Kuwasaidia imeanza kuwa ngumu sana 🙆🏽‍♂️… this was a decent job with a fair pay and very flexible to leave for ‘nitatafuta ingine’. All the best though. May God guide you.”

The post has since gone viral, fueling conversations about Gen Z work culture and the generational gap between millennial employers and younger employees.





The Kenyan DAILY POST