A 37-year-old unmarried and child-free woman shows how she is enjoying life (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A 37-year-old woman who is single, child-free, and has no plans of getting married has sparked debate online after sharing videos showcasing her luxurious lifestyle.

The lady, who regularly documents her day-to-day activities on TikTok, has gained attention for openly embracing a life centered on freedom, travel, and self-enjoyment.

In the videos, she is seen traveling across different countries, enjoying lavish vacations, dining in five-star restaurants, and living what many social media users described as a “soft life.”

According to the clips shared on the popular social media platform, the woman appears content with her decision to remain unmarried and not have children, saying she enjoys the flexibility and independence that come with her lifestyle choices.

Her posts have since attracted mixed reactions online.

Some users praised her for living life on her own terms and not bowing to societal pressure surrounding marriage and motherhood.

Others, however, questioned her decision to remain child-free, with some arguing that she may regret it in old age when she might need family support and care.

Watch the videos below

A 37-year-old unmarried and child-free woman shows how she is enjoying life pic.twitter.com/PvSS2yLAzb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

A 37-year-old unmarried and child-free woman shows how she is enjoying life pic.twitter.com/eOUGSh0r2g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

A 37-year-old unmarried and child-free woman shows how she is enjoying life pic.twitter.com/wl5mPz5aFJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST