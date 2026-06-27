Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO apologises to Kenyans for missing crucial Finance Bill 2026 vote in Parliament - “Nilikosea”

Saturday, June 27,
2026 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has issued a public
apology after facing backlash for missing the crucial Finance Bill 2026 vote in
the National Assembly.
On June 18th, the Bill passed its Third Reading
through electronic division, with Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announcing 122 votes
in favour and 40 against.
Although initially approved by acclamation, MPs demanded a
formal division, in which only 162 of the 349 legislators participated.
Nyoro’s absence drew sharp criticism, given his vocal
opposition to the Bill before the vote.
Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre
(KICC) on Saturday, June 27th, Nyoro admitted he had let down
Kenyans.
“I want to take this very first opportunity to apologise to
Kenyans for the disappointment I caused them last week… Nilikosea,” he said.
Nyoro explained that he had already opposed the Bill during
the Second Reading alongside 26 other MPs, but conceded he should have stayed
through the Third Reading regardless of the outcome.
He added that the criticism he received had been eye‑opening,
forcing him to reflect on his role as a representative.
“We have learned from it to do better and be better
representatives of the people,” he noted.
The MP also dismissed claims that he routinely avoids
critical votes.
He cited his participation in previous Finance Bill debates
and clarified his absence during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s
impeachment was strategic, aimed at denying the House the two‑thirds majority
required.
“As you all know, in impeachments, including for Governors,
any vote that requires up two-thirds majority you do not win it by voting, you
win it by denying two-thirds majority in the House.”
“That is what you have seen all the Governors do. If you have
30 MCAs, you make sure they do not turn up, and the agenda collapses," he
said.
Nyoro concluded by pledging to be more decisive in future
legislative battles and insisted his commitment to holding Government
accountable remains intact.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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