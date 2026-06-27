Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO apologises to Kenyans for missing crucial Finance Bill 2026 vote in Parliament - “Nilikosea”







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has issued a public apology after facing backlash for missing the crucial Finance Bill 2026 vote in the National Assembly.

On June 18th, the Bill passed its Third Reading through electronic division, with Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announcing 122 votes in favour and 40 against.

Although initially approved by acclamation, MPs demanded a formal division, in which only 162 of the 349 legislators participated.

Nyoro’s absence drew sharp criticism, given his vocal opposition to the Bill before the vote.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday, June 27th, Nyoro admitted he had let down Kenyans.

“I want to take this very first opportunity to apologise to Kenyans for the disappointment I caused them last week… Nilikosea,” he said.

Nyoro explained that he had already opposed the Bill during the Second Reading alongside 26 other MPs, but conceded he should have stayed through the Third Reading regardless of the outcome.

He added that the criticism he received had been eye‑opening, forcing him to reflect on his role as a representative.

“We have learned from it to do better and be better representatives of the people,” he noted.

The MP also dismissed claims that he routinely avoids critical votes.

He cited his participation in previous Finance Bill debates and clarified his absence during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment was strategic, aimed at denying the House the two‑thirds majority required.

“As you all know, in impeachments, including for Governors, any vote that requires up two-thirds majority you do not win it by voting, you win it by denying two-thirds majority in the House.”

“That is what you have seen all the Governors do. If you have 30 MCAs, you make sure they do not turn up, and the agenda collapses," he said.

Nyoro concluded by pledging to be more decisive in future legislative battles and insisted his commitment to holding Government accountable remains intact.

The Kenyan DAILY POST