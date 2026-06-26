Nairobi Bila Pesa Utagongewa - VIDEO of a young LADY being dropped off by a luxurious vehicle at night before boarding a cab emerges







Friday, June 26, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a video of a lady being dropped off by a man driving a luxurious vehicle at night while holding a bouquet of flowers surfaced online.

The lady is seen alighting from the high-end vehicle before boarding a waiting cab, with the moment captured by a nosy motorist and shared on social media.

As expected, the video sparked reactions, with many making fun of the situation and suggesting that perhaps the lady had lied to her boyfriend about where she had been.

Others speculated that the man driving the luxurious vehicle might have been a wealthy mubaba.

Watch the video>>> below

Nairobi Bila Pesa Utagongewa pic.twitter.com/hnIw3PJ2Vz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST