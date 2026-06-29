Former athlete from Baringo cries for help after being jailed for 80 years in Mexico-Insists he is innocent (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 29, 2026 - Rerimoi Barsitei, a former athlete from Baringo County, is appealing to the Kenyan Government for assistance after being sentenced to 80 years in prison in Mexico.
Barsitei claims that he was denied a fair trial, alleging
that he had neither legal representation nor a translator during the court
proceedings despite repeatedly seeking help from Kenyan diplomatic officials.
According to him, he unknowingly accommodated individuals
who were later identified as criminals and maintains that he had no involvement
in the offences that led to his conviction.
He insists he is innocent and hopes his case can be
reviewed.
Now serving his lengthy sentence far from home, Barsitei is
calling on the Kenyan Embassy in Washington to intervene and help him pursue
justice.
He says he has exhausted all available avenues and is
appealing for diplomatic support to ensure his case is heard fairly.
His appeal has reignited concerns over the legal and
consular assistance available to Kenyans facing criminal charges abroad, with
many calling for stronger Government support to citizens arrested and
prosecuted in foreign countries.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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