Former athlete from Baringo cries for help after being jailed for 80 years in Mexico-Insists he is innocent (PHOTOs)





Monday, June 29, 2026 - Rerimoi Barsitei, a former athlete from Baringo County, is appealing to the Kenyan Government for assistance after being sentenced to 80 years in prison in Mexico.

Barsitei claims that he was denied a fair trial, alleging that he had neither legal representation nor a translator during the court proceedings despite repeatedly seeking help from Kenyan diplomatic officials.

According to him, he unknowingly accommodated individuals who were later identified as criminals and maintains that he had no involvement in the offences that led to his conviction.

He insists he is innocent and hopes his case can be reviewed.

Now serving his lengthy sentence far from home, Barsitei is calling on the Kenyan Embassy in Washington to intervene and help him pursue justice.

He says he has exhausted all available avenues and is appealing for diplomatic support to ensure his case is heard fairly.

His appeal has reignited concerns over the legal and consular assistance available to Kenyans facing criminal charges abroad, with many calling for stronger Government support to citizens arrested and prosecuted in foreign countries.







The Kenyan DAILY POST