Hizi Ni Nguo Za Kuenda Sherehe - Reactions as Mathematics teacher turns up in class wearing a tight pair of jeans and crop top (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A youthful Mathematics teacher has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of herself conducting a lesson while wearing a tight pair of jeans and a crop top.

In the now-viral clip, the teacher is seen teaching her students as she confidently moves around the classroom.

Her figure-hugging jeans accentuated her curvaceous figure, leaving many social media users debating whether the outfit was appropriate for a classroom setting.

A section of social media users argued that such attire is more suitable for social events or the club scene than for a professional learning environment.

However, some defended the teacher, saying that her dressing did not interfere with her ability to teach and that people should focus more on her professionalism than her appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

Hizi Ni Nguo Za Kuenda Sherehe sio Mwalimu wa Math pic.twitter.com/Ykh5Cu5Rvv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST