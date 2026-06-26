Future wives and mothers - Young Kenyan LADIES turn heads on the dancefloor with the viral Siaka Siaka challenge (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - The viral Siaka Siaka challenge continues to take over the entertainment scene, with more young Kenyans joining the trend in clubs and social gatherings across the country.

In a video that has been circulating online, two young ladies stepped onto the dancefloor at a city club and entertained revelers with energetic dance moves as they took part in the popular challenge.

Their confidence and enthusiasm quickly caught the attention of fellow partygoers, with many cheering them on as they showcased their moves.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some users praised the ladies for having fun and confidently embracing the viral trend, others criticized their dance moves, arguing that the performance was inappropriate.

A section of social media users went further and questioned the ladies' morality, claiming that as future wives and mothers, they should conduct themselves differently in public.

Others, however, dismissed the criticism, saying the two were simply enjoying themselves and taking part in a dance challenge that has become popular in nightlife circles.

Watch the video>>> below

Women over 25 shouldn’t be inside a club acting like this. Go home and focus on building a family 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FBKvxWBjIy — reatile_xo🇿🇦 (@reatile_xo) June 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST