See how this young Kenyan LADY turned up in public dressed (VIDEO)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has sparked reactions on social media after she was captured on camera turning up in public wearing an outfit that many described as daring.

In the video, the youthful lady is seen walking confidently in an oversized dress shirt that leaves little to the imagination.

Despite attracting attention from those around her, she seemed completely unbothered and carried on with confidence.

The clip has since generated mixed reactions across different social media platforms, with many users criticizing her choice of attire and arguing that it was not appropriate for a public setting.

Others questioned the growing trend of wearing revealing outfits in public, saying it sends the wrong message.

However, some social media users defended the lady, arguing that she has the freedom to dress as she chooses and that people should respect individual choices instead of judging others based on their appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

My Dress My Choice pic.twitter.com/jvejRSnJpT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST