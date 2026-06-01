“Anaitisha 100K” - Boda Boda riders accuse Mercedes-Benz driver of exaggerating the cost of repair services after a minor accident (VIDEO)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - Some boda boda riders were captured on camera confronting a Mercedes-Benz driver and accusing him of exaggerating repair costs following a minor road accident.

The incident involved a slight collision between a boda boda and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, which appeared to have sustained only minimal damage.

However, tensions rose after the driver of the luxury car presented a repair estimate said to be around Ksh 100,000.

The driver was seen making calls during the confrontation and allegedly claimed that the vehicle belonged to Parliament.

The heated exchange attracted attention from bystanders as both sides disagreed over the cost of repairs.

Watch the video>>> below

Boda Boda riders accuse Mercedes-Benz driver of exaggerating the cost of repair services after a minor accident pic.twitter.com/5WfeM04e5N — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST