Politician’s SIDE CHICK brags about him securing her a Government job where she “just lazies around” all day doing nothing - She lives a soft life







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A politician’s side chick has sparked reactions online after posting a TikTok video bragging about how he secured her a Government job where she does little to no work.

The 22-year-old lady claimed that her main role is simply passing time in the office while enjoying the benefits that come with the position.

“When he gets you a job in the government to be close to you… all I do is lazy around all day,” she captioned the video.





The young woman flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media, regularly sharing photos and videos showcasing her expensive taste and “soft life.”

According to her posts, the politician also gifted her a Mercedes Benz.

Politician’s SIDE CHICK brags about him securing her a Government job where she “just lazies around” all day doing nothing pic.twitter.com/S5ckNpK6FJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST