AIBU! This innocent-looking LADY was busted stealing Nyama Choma from a Nairobi restaurant (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A woman accused of repeatedly stealing nyama choma from a restaurant in Nairobi was finally caught over the weekend, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the innocent-looking woman is seen frantically making phone calls after the restaurant owner confronted her and reportedly alerted the police.

Some bystanders are heard sympathizing with her, suggesting that she may have stolen the meat out of hunger.

However, the restaurant owner insists this was not an isolated incident, claiming that she had been stealing from the establishment on multiple occasions.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some condemning the alleged theft while others argue that it reflects the harsh economic realities facing many Kenyans, where cases of petty theft are becoming increasingly common.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu amepatikana akiiba nyama choma... hii ni maajabu... pic.twitter.com/grUqNuK1IL — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST