Dr. OFWENEKE bows to backlash, apologises to STEVO SIMPLE BOY after ANDREW KIBE’s brutal podcast remarks and vows to do better (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Media personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has publicly apologized to musician Stevo Simple Boy after remarks made during a recent episode of his podcast Lessons at 30 sparked backlash.

The episode, which featured controversial content creator, Andrew Kibe, drew criticism from viewers who felt the conversation unfairly targeted the artist.

Kibe had aimed a low blow at the Kibera based rapper, claiming that people like him should not have children.

Taking to Instagram, Ofweneke admitted that the exchange had not only offended audiences but also bruised Stevo and his family.

He stressed that accountability lay with him as the host, refusing to shift blame to his guest or production team.

“As the big brother, I am not going to divert attention and look for somebody to blame,” he wrote.

Addressing Stevo directly, Ofweneke described him as a younger brother and friend, recalling their private conversations and personal bond.

“Small bro, you know how much I celebrate you. I have been a big fan of yours,” he said, expressing regret for allowing comments that may have hurt the artist’s loved ones, including his newborn child.

Ofweneke also apologized to viewers, acknowledging that the episode’s tone had prompted reflection.

He revealed that his team was reviewing the recording and will remove the controversial section.

“With no ego, no pride at all, with a lot of humility… I promise you, in the preceding episodes, I am going to do better,” he assured.

Ofweneke closed by hoping to regain Stevo’s trust, win back Kenyan audiences, and “find favour in the eyes of God.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST