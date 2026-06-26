GACHAGUA explains why he skipped Gen Z anniversary protests – “I had gathered intelligence about….”

Friday, June 26, 2026
- Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has defended his
absence from the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests, claiming that there
was a plot to incite violence and frame the Mt. Kenya region.
In an interview with a local media house, the former Deputy
President said his decision was reached during a 45‑day political retreat at
his Wamunyoro home, where he consulted stakeholders.
His absence was notable as United Opposition allies led by
Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, marched in Nairobi’s CBD to honor youth killed
during the 2024 demonstrations.
“I had gathered intelligence from Government networks.”
“The expectation was that my presence in the streets would
create an opening for goons and rogue officers to cause mayhem,” Gachagua
stated.
He alleged that the plan involved orchestrating violence,
looting, and loss of life, then portraying Mt. Kenya as the epicenter of
opposition to President William Ruto.
On June 23rd, 2026, Gachagua further claimed
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and other officials had mobilized gangs to
disrupt protests, citing a withdrawal of Ksh.200 million to fund the operation.
However, Murkomen dismissed the allegations, branding
Gachagua a clout chaser.
“Most of those things he was talking about, saying he was
going to be assassinated… he likes making every public event about himself,”
Murkomen told reporters on June 25th.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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