GACHAGUA explains why he skipped Gen Z anniversary protests – “I had gathered intelligence about….”







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has defended his absence from the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests, claiming that there was a plot to incite violence and frame the Mt. Kenya region.

In an interview with a local media house, the former Deputy President said his decision was reached during a 45‑day political retreat at his Wamunyoro home, where he consulted stakeholders.

His absence was notable as United Opposition allies led by Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, marched in Nairobi’s CBD to honor youth killed during the 2024 demonstrations.

“I had gathered intelligence from Government networks.”

“The expectation was that my presence in the streets would create an opening for goons and rogue officers to cause mayhem,” Gachagua stated.

He alleged that the plan involved orchestrating violence, looting, and loss of life, then portraying Mt. Kenya as the epicenter of opposition to President William Ruto.

On June 23rd, 2026, Gachagua further claimed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and other officials had mobilized gangs to disrupt protests, citing a withdrawal of Ksh.200 million to fund the operation.

However, Murkomen dismissed the allegations, branding Gachagua a clout chaser.

“Most of those things he was talking about, saying he was going to be assassinated… he likes making every public event about himself,” Murkomen told reporters on June 25th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST