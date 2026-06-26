High Court issues new orders in Utumishi Girls Academy fire suspects before plea taking for murder charges







Friday, June 26, 2027 - The Kibera High Court has directed that eight suspects linked to the tragic Utumishi Girls Academy fire, which claimed 16 lives, undergo mental assessment before their plea taking.

On Friday, June 26th, the suspects appeared virtually before Deputy Registrar Barbara Akinyi for their first mention.

The registrar ordered that they be escorted to Mathare Mental Hospital on Monday, June 29th, for evaluation by a child psychiatrist, with reports to be filed before the next mention.

The prosecution team, led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, sought several orders, including the appointment of pro bono advocates for the suspects to ensure compliance with statutory timelines under the Children’s Act.

The court granted the applications, directing that protection and care files be opened for each suspect and assessments by children’s officers at Kabete Children’s Home, where they are remanded, be completed immediately.

The Director of Public Prosecutions was also ordered to supply all prosecution documents to the defence before the next mention.

The suspects will appear physically in court on July 1st before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, each represented by counsel, alongside their guardians and parents.

This ruling comes days after a Nakuru court acquitted one suspect and released her to her parents after investigators concluded she bore no responsibility.

The remaining eight face 16 counts of murder under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code, following the DPP’s formal approval of charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST