High Court issues new orders in Utumishi Girls Academy fire suspects before plea taking for murder charges

Friday, June 26, 2027
- The Kibera High Court has directed that eight suspects linked to the tragic Utumishi
Girls Academy fire, which claimed 16 lives, undergo mental
assessment before their plea taking.
On Friday, June 26th, the suspects appeared
virtually before Deputy Registrar Barbara Akinyi for their first
mention.
The registrar ordered that they be escorted to Mathare
Mental Hospital on Monday, June 29th, for evaluation
by a child psychiatrist, with reports to be filed before the next mention.
The prosecution team, led by Senior Deputy Director of
Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, sought several orders, including the
appointment of pro bono advocates for the suspects to ensure compliance with
statutory timelines under the Children’s Act.
The court granted the applications, directing that
protection and care files be opened for each suspect and assessments by
children’s officers at Kabete Children’s Home, where they are remanded, be
completed immediately.
The Director of Public Prosecutions was also ordered to
supply all prosecution documents to the defence before the next mention.
The suspects will appear physically in court on July 1st before
Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, each represented by counsel,
alongside their guardians and parents.
This ruling comes days after a Nakuru court acquitted one suspect
and released her to her parents after investigators concluded she bore no
responsibility.
The remaining eight face 16 counts of murder under Sections
203 and 204 of the Penal Code, following the DPP’s formal approval of charges.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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