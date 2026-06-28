OPULENCE! UDA MP, NELSON KOECH’s wife spotted wearing designer ‘gumboots’ worth Ksh 2.3 million - She’s a beneficiary of multi-billion tenders under RUTO (PHOTO)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Belgut MP, Nelson Koech’s wife, Yvonne Chepkirui Kones, has sparked reactions after she was spotted wearing designer "gumboots" worth more than Ksh 2 million while taking part in a tree-planting exercise.

The luxury footwear has ignited debate on social media, with many Kenyans criticizing what they describe as a display of opulence at a time when many households are grappling with the high cost of living.

The photos have also revived scrutiny of Koech, a close ally of President William Ruto.

A section of Kenyans have pointed to reports that companies linked to him and his wife secured lucrative Government road construction contracts worth billions of shillings, including rehabilitation works on Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway and Mombasa Road.

Some have further alleged that the projects were poorly executed, accusing them of pocketing billions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST