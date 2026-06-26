DPP issues update on fate of KALENJIN man wanted in UK for killing senior bank executive MARIANNE KILONZI before fleeing to Kenya (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 26, 2026 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has confirmed fresh developments in the extradition case of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat, a Kenyan banker wanted in the United Kingdom over the murder of Citi Bank senior executive, Marianne Kilonzi.

In a statement on Friday, June 26th, the ODPP announced that prosecutors secured key court orders at the Milimani Law Courts, formally advancing extradition proceedings while successfully opposing Kiplagat’s release on bail.

Deputy Registrar Bosibori Nyangema endorsed two warrants of arrest issued by the Westminster Court, paving way for the extradition process under Kenyan law and international cooperation frameworks.

The prosecution team told the court that British authorities are seeking Kiplagat’s return to face charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation.

Kiplagat, who is also a banker, is believed to have fled the UK to Kenya after committing the heinous act.

He was arrested recently at the Namanga border.

Marianne was found dead in her south‑east London home, sparking a high‑profile investigation by UK authorities.

The court ordered that Kiplagat remain in custody pending further hearings.

“Prosecution further successfully opposed the suspect’s release on bail, resulting in his remand pending the hearing scheduled for Monday, 29th June 2026,” the ODPP statement read.

The case will return to court on June 29th, when further directions on the extradition request will be issued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST