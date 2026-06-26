





Friday, June 26, 2026 - A photo of the proposed monument of late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nairobi CBD has emerged amid plans to immortalise the Kenyan enigma.

The design, shared alongside a motion tabled in the Nairobi County Assembly, captures Raila’s towering influence on democracy, governance reforms and infrastructure development.

ODM has endorsed the proposal, describing it as a welcome move that reflects Kenya’s tradition of honouring national icons through monuments, road naming and civic tributes.

Originally, the motion suggested Uhuru Park as the site, but ODM now proposes the Supreme Court roundabout, a location rich in symbolism given Raila’s long political and legal battles tied to constitutionalism and electoral justice.

The monument’s inscription reads “Raila Odinga, 1945‑2025,”

Beneath it, the words “A Tribute to Democracy” stand alongside one of Raila’s most recognised quotes: “It is the people who must make their own decisions about their future.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST