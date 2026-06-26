“Don’t be a fool” – CALEB AMISI slams Senator SIFUNA for declaring Linda Mwananchi Movement will work with GACHAGUA’s United Opposition

Friday, June 26, 2026
- Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi,
has castigated Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his
declaration that the Linda Mwananchi movement could unite with Rigathi
Gachagua’s United Opposition to push an anti‑Ruto agenda.
Linda Mwananchi Movement is largely made up of ODM rebels
who have refused to align with President William Ruto’s administration or support
his 2027 re‑election bid.
The group has consistently maintained that removing Ruto
from office is its primary mission, with Sifuna insisting that he will
collaborate with any leader who shares that goal.
However, Amisi has dismissed the strategy as misguided,
warning that relying on coalitions with seasoned politicians risks failure.
“They did not understand the assignment. The assignment was we move
with the youths in rallies and create a revolution and a party, then later
decide who to lead,” he said.
He argued that history shows alliances often collapse when
politicians switch sides for personal gain.
Citing NASA, Azimio, and past experiences with Kalonzo
Musyoka, Amisi questioned whether the United Opposition could remain intact
until the ballot.
"I
want to use Sifuna's words, who told you that United opposition will be united
up the ballot.”
“Who
told you? Don't just be someone who jumps on anything. We have been in these
politics, and we have seen a lot in this country.”
“We
were in NASA then others left, we walked as Azimio and others joined Ruto the
last minute.”
“We
were with Kalonzo when we wanted to remove Kibaki and he went the other way.”
“And
they are the same players. So I'm telling you, who told you that the united
opposition will still be united and is for one-term agenda? Don't be a fool. This
is politics.”
“What
will you do when you find Kalonzo and Gachagua are with Ruto, yet you declared
you are with them?" Amisi posed.
Amisi insisted that Linda Mwananchi has the capacity to
solidify itself by rallying the youth toward 2027, but warned that chasing
alliances with seasoned politicians could derail its mission.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments