“Don’t be a fool” – CALEB AMISI slams Senator SIFUNA for declaring Linda Mwananchi Movement will work with GACHAGUA’s United Opposition







Friday, June 26, 2026 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has castigated Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his declaration that the Linda Mwananchi movement could unite with Rigathi Gachagua’s United Opposition to push an anti‑Ruto agenda.

Linda Mwananchi Movement is largely made up of ODM rebels who have refused to align with President William Ruto’s administration or support his 2027 re‑election bid.

The group has consistently maintained that removing Ruto from office is its primary mission, with Sifuna insisting that he will collaborate with any leader who shares that goal.

However, Amisi has dismissed the strategy as misguided, warning that relying on coalitions with seasoned politicians risks failure.

“They did not understand the assignment. The assignment was we move with the youths in rallies and create a revolution and a party, then later decide who to lead,” he said.

He argued that history shows alliances often collapse when politicians switch sides for personal gain.

Citing NASA, Azimio, and past experiences with Kalonzo Musyoka, Amisi questioned whether the United Opposition could remain intact until the ballot.

"I want to use Sifuna's words, who told you that United opposition will be united up the ballot.”

“Who told you? Don't just be someone who jumps on anything. We have been in these politics, and we have seen a lot in this country.”

“We were in NASA then others left, we walked as Azimio and others joined Ruto the last minute.”

“We were with Kalonzo when we wanted to remove Kibaki and he went the other way.”

“And they are the same players. So I'm telling you, who told you that the united opposition will still be united and is for one-term agenda? Don't be a fool. This is politics.”

“What will you do when you find Kalonzo and Gachagua are with Ruto, yet you declared you are with them?" Amisi posed.

Amisi insisted that Linda Mwananchi has the capacity to solidify itself by rallying the youth toward 2027, but warned that chasing alliances with seasoned politicians could derail its mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST