Woman buried alongside her son after SHOCKING MURDER by husband in Kiambu - Heartbreaking PHOTOs







Friday, June 26, 2026 - A sombre mood engulfed Subukia as family, friends and residents gathered to bid farewell to the wife and son of Kennedy Kamau, whose tragic deaths shocked the nation.

The two were laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by grieving relatives and members of the community, who struggled to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.

The tragedy unfolded in Riamute, Githunguri, where Kamau killed his wife and son before taking his own life in an incident that left many in disbelief.

Kamau was buried separately in Githunguri last week.

During the burial service in Subukia, mourners described the deceased as loving family members whose lives were cut short in a devastating act of violence.

Religious leaders urged families facing domestic conflicts to seek counseling and peaceful ways of resolving disputes, stressing that violence should never be an option.





See photos of the burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST