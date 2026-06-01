Doing too much for a Single Mother? Elderly MZUNGU simp proposes to a LUO single mother in style at a prestigious Nairobi hotel (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, June 1, 2026 - A Luo single mother has announced that she is officially off the market after her elderly mzungu lover proposed to her in style at a lavish city hotel.

The seemingly wealthy man went down on his knees armed with a ring and asked the lady for her hand in marriage in front of friends at the prestigious Nairobi hotel.

Despite their visible age gap, the excited lady proudly said yes as those around them cheered the romantic moment.

A video from the proposal has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

While some social media users congratulated the couple and praised the man for publicly expressing his love, others criticized him, claiming he was “doing too much” for a single mother.

A section of men online even branded the elderly mzungu a “simp,” arguing that he appeared overly invested in the relationship.

Watch the video>>> below

Doing too much for a Single Mother? Elderly MZUNGU simp proposes to a LUO single mother in style at a prestigious Nairobi hotel pic.twitter.com/ne35oFtCvy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026