Horrible Taste! Netizens react to a PHOTO of the houses KALENJIN billionaire DAVID LAGAT built for his siblings in the village







Monday, June 1, 2026 - Renowned Kalenjin billionaire, David Lagat, has sparked debate online after a photo emerged showing the houses he built for his siblings in the village.

The houses, which appear to have the same design and are located next to each other, have drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised the billionaire for supporting his family and ensuring his siblings live in decent homes, others criticized the design, claiming he “lacks taste” despite his vast wealth.

See the photo

The Kenyan DAILY POST