Cheeky MUMAMA shares video showing her ‘BEN 10’ looking completely drained after ‘supplying her electricity’ (WATCH)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - A cheeky middle-aged woman, popularly referred to online as a "mumama," has set social media abuzz after sharing a video that appears to show her younger lover, commonly known as a "Ben 10", looking completely exhausted following what she implied was an intimate encounter.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen relaxing comfortably on the bed while the younger man lies beside her, gasping for air and appearing utterly drained.

The video has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online, with many netizens jokingly warning young men pursuing relationships with older women for financial gain that they should be prepared to "earn every coin."

Watch the video>>> below

Cheeky MUMAMA shares video showing her ‘BEN 10’ looking completely drained after ‘supplying her electricity’ pic.twitter.com/QfZ84hkBmo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST