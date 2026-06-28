Two Nairobi lawyers accused of preying on multiple LADIES and infecting them with KA-SWENDE …. Hawapendi ‘SI-DIH’ (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Two Nairobi-based lawyers have been accused online of preying on different women and allegedly infecting some of them with “ka-swende”.

Reaching out to blogger Edgar Obare through his newly formed Ongea platform, sources made allegations against the lawyers, identified as Richard Odongo and Samuel Alata, describing them as notorious womanizers.

Richard Odongo

Richard Odongo is a Senior Associate at Bowmans, a prominent law firm in Nairobi, and specializes in Intellectual Property Law.

According to the allegations shared online, Odongo is accused of knowingly infecting some women with “kaswende”.

Sources further claim that he is known to pursue relationships with multiple women.

Samuel Alata

Samuel Alata is an advocate at Kairu & Alata Advocates.

According to claims shared on the platform, Alata engages in risky behaviors.

A source alleged that he has been involved with a woman said to be living with HIV, putting his life at risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST