Drama along Thika Road as GSU officer in plain clothes engages in a fight with a traffic police officer (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Members of the public witnessed dramatic scenes along Thika Road after a traffic police officer and a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, who was reportedly in plain clothes, got into a physical altercation.

The confrontation, which occurred in the Kimbo area of Ruiru, attracted a huge crowd of motorists and bystanders as the two officers exchanged blows by the roadside.

The cause of the fight was not immediately established, and it remains unclear what sparked the confrontation between the two law enforcement officers.

A video circulating on social media captured the chaotic incident, with members of the public stopping to watch the unusual scuffle.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama on Thika Road as Traffic Cop and GSU Officer Trade Blows!



Chaos erupted along Thika Road in Kimbo,pic.twitter.com/x1XnRMOV4Y, Ruiru, after a traffic police officer reportedly got into a physical confrontation with a GSU officer in civilian clothes. The dramatic clash drew a… — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST