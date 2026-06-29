Drama along Thika Road as GSU officer in plain clothes engages in a fight with a traffic police officer (VIDEO)



Monday, June 29, 2026 - Members of the public witnessed dramatic scenes along Thika Road after a traffic police officer and a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, who was reportedly in plain clothes, got into a physical altercation.

The confrontation, which occurred in the Kimbo area of Ruiru, attracted a huge crowd of motorists and bystanders as the two officers exchanged blows by the roadside.

The cause of the fight was not immediately established, and it remains unclear what sparked the confrontation between the two law enforcement officers.

A video circulating on social media captured the chaotic incident, with members of the public stopping to watch the unusual scuffle.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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