Drama along Thika Road as GSU officer in plain clothes engages in a fight with a traffic police officer (VIDEO)

Monday, June 29, 2026 - Members of the public witnessed dramatic scenes along Thika Road after a traffic police officer and a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, who was reportedly in plain clothes, got into a physical altercation.
The confrontation, which occurred in the Kimbo area of
Ruiru, attracted a huge crowd of motorists and bystanders as the two officers
exchanged blows by the roadside.
The cause of the fight was not immediately established, and
it remains unclear what sparked the confrontation between the two law
enforcement officers.
A video circulating on social media captured the chaotic
incident, with members of the public stopping to watch the unusual scuffle.
Watch the video>>> below
Drama on Thika Road as Traffic Cop and GSU Officer Trade Blows!— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) June 29, 2026
Chaos erupted along Thika Road in Kimbo,pic.twitter.com/x1XnRMOV4Y, Ruiru, after a traffic police officer reportedly got into a physical confrontation with a GSU officer in civilian clothes. The dramatic clash drew a…
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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