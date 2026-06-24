A 5-year-old boy who flew from America to visit his grandmother in Murang’a found murdered days after being reported missing - Rest in peace baby EITAN WAITHANJI (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing before being found murdered.

According to a local activist, the deceased, identified as Eitan Waithanji, had travelled from the United States to Kenya to visit his grandmother in Murang’a.

The young boy reportedly went missing on Saturday, triggering a frantic search by family members and residents.

The search ended in heartbreak after his body was discovered dumped near River Gakoigo.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigations to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

More details are expected as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST