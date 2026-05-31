Wote Wako Soko! Men excited after beautiful KALENJIN bridesmaids reveal they are all single during a wedding ceremony (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A group of beautiful Kalenjin bridesmaids has gone viral on social media after openly revealing that they are all single during a wedding ceremony.

The ladies, who were part of the bridal team at the colorful event, caught the attention of guests and online users after the emcee handed them a microphone and asked them to declare their relationship status.

To the excitement of many, the bridesmaids confidently announced that they were still “in the market.”

The light-hearted moment was captured on video and has since spread widely online, sparking reactions and excitement among men on social media.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST