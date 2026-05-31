Wote Wako Soko! Men excited after beautiful KALENJIN bridesmaids reveal they are all single during a wedding ceremony (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A group of beautiful Kalenjin bridesmaids has gone viral on social media after openly revealing that they are all single during a wedding ceremony.
The ladies, who were part of the bridal team at the colorful
event, caught the attention of guests and online users after the emcee handed
them a microphone and asked them to declare their relationship status.
To the excitement of many, the bridesmaids confidently
announced that they were still “in the market.”
The light-hearted moment was captured on video and has since
spread widely online, sparking reactions and excitement among men on social
media.
Watch the video>>> below
Wote Wako Soko! pic.twitter.com/NJ853LL42g— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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