This well-endowed Slay Queen stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club with her wild antics - Even LADIES were salivating over her ‘melons’ (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 31, 2026
- A viral club video of a cheeky, curvy lady letting loose on the dance floor
has set social media abuzz.
In the clip, the confident lady, dressed in a head-turning
outfit, is seen dancing energetically while proudly flaunting her eye-popping
‘melons’.
She is surrounded by several women who appear captivated by
her bold moves and vibrant energy.
Interestingly, not a single man is visible in the video,
sparking online debate about whether men are gradually staying away from clubs,
as such scenes have become increasingly common in Nairobi's nightlife scene.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
This well-endowed Slay Queen stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club pic.twitter.com/dd5hMbZODP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
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