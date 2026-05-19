Woman shows amazing transformation 6 months after surgery (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A woman has amazed social media users after revealing her dramatic body transformation just six months after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to photos circulating online, the woman previously struggled with excessive weight before deciding to undergo a surgical procedure aimed at improving her appearance and body shape.

The “before and after” images have since attracted massive reactions online, with many users expressing shock at the extent of the transformation.

The transformation highlights the growing popularity of cosmetic and weight-loss procedures among people seeking quicker physical changes and renewed confidence.





Before surgery: The woman appeared significantly heavier and struggled with weight-related concerns.





After surgery: Six months later, she showed a noticeably slimmer and more sculpted appearance, leaving many online users impressed by the results.





The Kenyan DAILY POST