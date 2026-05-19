It ended in tears! Kenyan man who flaunted couple goals a few months ago cries out after his ex-girlfriend dumped him for BRAYO! Fear LADIES (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has publicly lamented over heartbreak, months after proudly showing off his relationship on social media.

The man had previously shared romantic photos with his then-girlfriend while celebrating their relationship and teasing single people online.

At the time, the couple appeared happy and deeply in love, attracting admiration from followers.

However, things have since taken a dramatic turn after the relationship collapsed.

According to a post shared on X, the heartbroken man claimed his girlfriend dumped him for another man identified as “Brayo.”

He expressed frustration and disappointment over the breakup, even going as far as cursing his ex-girlfriend as he vented about the painful experience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST