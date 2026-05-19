Kafupi Kanono - Dwarf LADY steals the show at a nightclub along Eastern Bypass (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A dwarf lady became the center of attention after she was captured on camera having fun at a nightclub along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass.

The cheerful reveler wowed clubgoers with her funny dance moves, attracting attention from those around her because of her unique appearance and lively vibe.

Unaware that she was being recorded by a nosy reveler, the lady continued enjoying herself.

The video was later shared on TikTok, where it sparked hilarious reactions from social media users, with many commenting on her physical attributes.

Noma si noma .... pic.twitter.com/Ul8wg2s1IH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST