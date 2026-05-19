Kafupi Kanono - Dwarf LADY steals the show at a nightclub along Eastern Bypass (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A dwarf lady became the center of attention after she was captured on camera having fun at a nightclub along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass.
The cheerful reveler wowed clubgoers with her funny dance
moves, attracting attention from those around her because of her unique
appearance and lively vibe.
Unaware that she was being recorded by a nosy reveler, the
lady continued enjoying herself.
The video was later shared on TikTok, where it
sparked hilarious reactions from social media users, with many commenting on
her physical attributes.
Noma si noma .... pic.twitter.com/Ul8wg2s1IH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2026
Kali sana... pic.twitter.com/wm8qV2QPyI— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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