CCTV footage captures a man narrowly escaping an armed robbery attack in Eldoret - This is like a scene out of an action movie (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Dramatic CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a man narrowly escaped an armed robbery attack in Eldoret, highlighting growing concerns over insecurity in the area.
According to the footage, the victim is seen walking along a
quiet stretch, seemingly unaware that he was being trailed by suspected
criminals riding on a motorbike.
Moments later, one of the assailants suddenly jumps off the
bike and confronts him while brandishing what appears to be a firearm.
Within seconds, his accomplices join in, attempting to
corner the victim in a coordinated robbery attempt.
However, in a quick turn of events, the man manages to
sprint away from the attackers.
In his desperate escape, the victim drops his phone, which
is quickly picked up by the suspects before they speed off.
The robbery incident, which resembles a scene from an action
movie, has sparked alarm among residents, with many calling for enhanced
security measures to curb rising crime in the town.
Watch the footage>>> below
Eldoret,— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 6, 2026
Jamaa ako na mbio buana 😂 pic.twitter.com/M3iXHWKd18
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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