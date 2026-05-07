CCTV footage captures a man narrowly escaping an armed robbery attack in Eldoret - This is like a scene out of an action movie (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Dramatic CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a man narrowly escaped an armed robbery attack in Eldoret, highlighting growing concerns over insecurity in the area.

According to the footage, the victim is seen walking along a quiet stretch, seemingly unaware that he was being trailed by suspected criminals riding on a motorbike.

Moments later, one of the assailants suddenly jumps off the bike and confronts him while brandishing what appears to be a firearm.

Within seconds, his accomplices join in, attempting to corner the victim in a coordinated robbery attempt.

However, in a quick turn of events, the man manages to sprint away from the attackers.

In his desperate escape, the victim drops his phone, which is quickly picked up by the suspects before they speed off.

The robbery incident, which resembles a scene from an action movie, has sparked alarm among residents, with many calling for enhanced security measures to curb rising crime in the town.

Watch the footage>>> below

Eldoret,



Jamaa ako na mbio buana 😂 pic.twitter.com/M3iXHWKd18 — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST