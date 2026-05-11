Well-endowed MUMAMA flaunts eye-catching curves and NYASH in viral VIDEO - Slay Queens cannot compete (WATCH)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A viral video of a curvy middle-aged woman, popularly known as “Mumama,” flaunting her stunning physique has caused a stir on social media.

In the video, the voluptuous woman is seen rocking a figure-hugging outfit that perfectly accentuated her enviable curves.

She then gives netizens a cheeky 360-degree turn, leaving many, especially men, mesmerized by her confidence and striking figure.

The trending clip has further fueled conversations around the growing trend of younger men, popularly known as “Ben 10s,” dating older women, with many netizens admitting it is hard to resist such attractive older women.

Watch the video>>> below

“Stay away from older women”

The older women: pic.twitter.com/DRUJsevVj6 — ELA (@ellabosslady_) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST