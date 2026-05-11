This stunning MUMAMA flaunting her jaw-dropping curves at an event has left netizens talking - No wonder BEN 10s cannot resist them (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of a stunning middle-aged woman, popularly referred to as “mumama,” at an event has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

Her beauty and enviable curves left netizens talking, with some joking that this is exactly why there is a growing trend of younger men, popularly known as “Ben 10s,” dating older women.

From her charming smile to her jaw-dropping physique, many netizens claimed that some younger women, commonly referred to as Slay Queens, have nothing on her.

“How are young men supposed to stay away from older women when older women look like this?” one amused netizen quipped.

Watch the video>>> below

“Stay away from older women”



The older women 🥹😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/WUNXcLAZJe — ABEFE 🤌🏿 🤌🏿 (@KvngGenerous) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST