Video of cheeky bridesmaids pulling wild stunts during a wedding sparks reactions - Hawa Wanapenda Mechi! (WATCH)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of cheeky bridesmaids going wild during a wedding has sparked reactions on social media.
In the viral clip, the bridesmaids, dressed in elegant deras
with their bodies beautifully decorated with henna, are seen dancing freely
during what appears to be a Swahili wedding reception.
However, some of the bridesmaids got a little cheeky with
their dance moves and playful antics, leaving netizens stunned and entertained
in equal measure.
Swahili ladies are often known for their boldness and lively
energy during such celebrations, and this video is proof enough.
Watch the video>>> below
Hii harusi...... pic.twitter.com/OAEOHpVoTt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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