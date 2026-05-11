Video of cheeky bridesmaids pulling wild stunts during a wedding sparks reactions - Hawa Wanapenda Mechi! (WATCH)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of cheeky bridesmaids going wild during a wedding has sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, the bridesmaids, dressed in elegant deras with their bodies beautifully decorated with henna, are seen dancing freely during what appears to be a Swahili wedding reception.

However, some of the bridesmaids got a little cheeky with their dance moves and playful antics, leaving netizens stunned and entertained in equal measure.

Swahili ladies are often known for their boldness and lively energy during such celebrations, and this video is proof enough.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST