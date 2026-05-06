Well-endowed LADY causes a stir in a club with her eye-popping ‘melons’! Oh! My! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed lady pulling off wild stunts in a club has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the clip, the bold slay queen, dressed in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, is seen vibing to the music while confidently showing off her curves.

At one point, another lady, seemingly impressed, gets a bit touchy, as if trying to confirm whether what she was seeing was real.

If you thought only men are captivated by such striking figures, this video might just prove otherwise.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST