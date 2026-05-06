Ona Milkshake!!! Video of well-endowed LADIES doing ‘Siaka Siaka’ challenge in a Nairobi club leaves men drooling! (WATCH)







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - You may have seen countless clips of well‑endowed ladies jumping on the trending Siaka Siaka challenge, but this daring duo has stolen the spotlight.

Dressed to impress and radiating an unapologetic vibe, the two ladies are captured showing off their moves with infectious confidence.

Their energy and charisma have left netizens, especially men, replaying the video over and over.

The challenge, inspired by rapper Mejja’s latest hit Siaka, has swept through Nairobi’s nightlife scene like wildfire.

Watch the video>>> below

My Oh My........ Siaka Siaka sasa tuachie hapo.... pic.twitter.com/plvgKXWxq6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST