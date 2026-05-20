Watch former Kitui Governor CHARITY NGILU openly admiring a young man’s well-groomed beard during an event - ‘You are very impressive’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A video of former Kitui Governor and Cabinet Minister, Charity Ngilu, openly admiring a young man with a well-trimmed beard has set social media abuzz.
In the clip, Ngilu is seen addressing the audience before
suddenly spotting the young man and inviting him to step forward.
“This young man, kindly come forward,” she says.
The visibly surprised man obliges and walks to the front as
the audience watches keenly.
“You know, you are very impressive young men, na hata
mnaanza kuweka…” Ngilu remarks while playfully stroking his neatly groomed
beard, triggering laughter and cheers from the crowd.
Although the 74-year-old politician appeared to be using the
young man as an example while advising the youth, the lighthearted interaction
has sparked a wave of reactions online.
Netizens have since had a field day with the clip, with some
jokingly speculating that Ngilu may have a soft spot for “Ben 10s.”
Watch the video>>> below
NGILU bado ako na damu moto moto pic.twitter.com/PSxqdbuphg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments