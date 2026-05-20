Society is applauding women who cheat because men normalised cheating – Man’s bold take on infidelity stirs heated debate online (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A man has stirred a heated debate online after boldly addressing infidelity and accountability in relationships.

In a viral video, he argued that society has normalized men cheating on their wives, only for women to now mirror the same behavior.

He dismissed common justifications like “men are polygamous in nature,” insisting that cheating should be condemned regardless of gender.

“Cheating is wrong whether done by a man or a woman,” he declared.

He urged those who stray to own up, seek forgiveness and stop glamorizing betrayal.

“Take responsibility and stop glorifying infidelity. Society must stop celebrating harmful behavior,” he emphasized.

Watch the video>>> below

I can't believe it's a Nigerian man saying this. pic.twitter.com/LKD0e0hn4P — Olori🍒 (@OloriOfOloris) May 19, 2026