Society is applauding women who cheat because men normalised cheating – Man’s bold take on infidelity stirs heated debate online (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20,
2026 - A man has stirred a heated debate online after boldly addressing
infidelity and accountability in relationships.
In a viral video, he argued that society has normalized men
cheating on their wives, only for women to now mirror the same behavior.
He dismissed common justifications like “men are
polygamous in nature,” insisting that cheating should be condemned
regardless of gender.
“Cheating is wrong whether done by a man or a woman,”
he declared.
He urged those who stray to own up, seek forgiveness and
stop glamorizing betrayal.
“Take responsibility and stop glorifying infidelity. Society must
stop celebrating harmful behavior,” he emphasized.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
I can't believe it's a Nigerian man saying this. pic.twitter.com/LKD0e0hn4P— Olori🍒 (@OloriOfOloris) May 19, 2026
0 Comments