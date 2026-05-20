Gen Z man nabbed with bhang worth Ksh 4.2 million as detectives raid a house in Kilifi - Drugs were ready for sale (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - An anti-narcotics crackdown in Kilifi has led to the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and the recovery of cannabis sativa valued at approximately Ksh 4.2 million on the streets.

In a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Kilifi raided a house in the Kisumu Ndogo area of Kilifi town, where they arrested the two suspects identified as Eisha Mzungu Kalama and her accomplice, Jamal Chilumo Chiraga.

During the operation, detectives conducted a swift search of the premises and uncovered two and a half sacks of cannabis sativa, wrapped in brown khaki paper, weighing about 142 kilograms and reportedly ready for distribution and sale.

The suspects were immediately escorted to Kilifi Police Station together with the recovered narcotics, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The seized drugs are being held as exhibits as investigations continue into the suspected trafficking network.

The Kenyan DAILY POST