VIDEO of slain University lady, ALICE RIANGA, flaunting wads of cash in a club while partying hard - She lived life in the fast lane







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, loved partying and lived a flamboyant lifestyle before her life was tragically cut short in a shocking murder that has gripped the nation.

A video of Alice flaunting wads of cash in a nightclub has surfaced online as netizens continue digging into her private life.

The clip portrays a young woman who lived lavishly and openly showcased her lifestyle on social media.

Alice was murdered, and her body was later recovered in a forest in Bondo.

Her boyfriend, a gold trader based in Bondo town, is reportedly a key suspect in the murder.

Watch the video>>> below

This is Alice Rianga who was found dead and dumped inside a forest in Bondo(jooust) another broke girl who loved soft life. Ladies cannot learn, never!!! Muache umalaya! pic.twitter.com/NqpaNiUBXr — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST