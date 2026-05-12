VIDEO of slain University lady, ALICE RIANGA, flaunting wads of cash in a club while partying hard - She lived life in the fast lane



Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, loved partying and lived a flamboyant lifestyle before her life was tragically cut short in a shocking murder that has gripped the nation.

A video of Alice flaunting wads of cash in a nightclub has surfaced online as netizens continue digging into her private life.

The clip portrays a young woman who lived lavishly and openly showcased her lifestyle on social media.

Alice was murdered, and her body was later recovered in a forest in Bondo.

Her boyfriend, a gold trader based in Bondo town, is reportedly a key suspect in the murder.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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