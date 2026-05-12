VIDEO! Murdered University lady ALICE RIANGA lived a soft life - Her body was found dumped in a forest in Bondo, days after she was reported missing







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Alice Rianga, the slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University student, is said to have lived a flamboyant lifestyle that her fellow students admired.

A video showcasing Alice’s affluent lifestyle has emerged as friends, family, and colleagues continue to mourn her sudden demise.

In the video, Alice is seen flying for vacations and dining in high-end restaurants.

The footage depicts a young lady who appeared to be living life on the fast lane, despite being a student.

Alice’s body was found dumped in a forest in Bondo days after she was reported missing.

A man of Tanzanian origin has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Below is a video>>> showing Alice’s affluent lifestyle.

ALICE RIANGA lived a soft life pic.twitter.com/4YreqrmBFT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST