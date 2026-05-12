TikTok Slay Queen MOCHO accused of dragging slain JOOUST student ALICE RIANGA into dirty deals as their soft life emerges (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - TikTok Slay Queen, Mocho, has been accused by some social media users of contributing to the death of slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) student, Alice Rianga.

Mocho, who also a student at the same university, has been introducing young female students to questionable dealings.





A concerned social media user claiming to be a JOOUST student shared a video that Mocho had recorded alongside the late Alice Rianga and blamed her for misleading the deceased student.

“Anyone involved in recruiting and exposing young campus girls to dangerous dealings should be held fully accountable. Mocho, the dark girl in the video, played a role in connecting JOOUST girls/Alice to these situations,” the user wrote.





Anyone involved in recruiting and exposing young campus girls to dangerous dealings should be held fully accountable. Mocho,the dark girl in the video played a role in connecting JOOUST girls/Alice to these situations.#JusticeForAlice pic.twitter.com/ok50eMLsK7 — ØĶỊN̈ƊÒ🇰🇪 (@okindoAugustine) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST