Besties or Lovers? These Slay Queens were spotted getting cozy in a Nairobi club while dressed to impress (VIDEO)



Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of bold Slay Queens having a good time in a popular Nairobi club has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the viral clip, the two Slay Queens, dressed to impress, are seen dancing affectionately together, sparking speculation among netizens over whether they were simply besties enjoying themselves or lovers living their lives unapologetically.

From their daring outfits to their energetic dance moves, the duo left revelers in awe, netizens can’t stop talking about the trending video.

Curiously, such scenes have become common in Nairobi nightlife, sparking debate on whether men stopped partying or simply decided to take a back seat.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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