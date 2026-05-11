Besties or Lovers? These Slay Queens were spotted getting cozy in a Nairobi club while dressed to impress (VIDEO)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of bold Slay Queens having a good time in a popular Nairobi club has set tongues wagging on social media.
In the viral clip, the two Slay Queens, dressed to impress,
are seen dancing affectionately together, sparking speculation among netizens
over whether they were simply besties enjoying themselves or lovers living
their lives unapologetically.
From their daring outfits to their energetic dance moves,
the duo left revelers in awe, netizens can’t stop talking about the trending
video.
Curiously, such scenes have become common in Nairobi
nightlife, sparking debate on whether men stopped partying or simply decided to
take a back seat.
Watch the video>>> below
Happy mothers day🌹, best wishes for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZV7nEfvGLA— 🦍 (@ClanBoss8) May 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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