VIDEO of the boy that Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA abandoned as baby mama accuses him of being a deadbeat father - “No DNA Needed!”







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Vocal Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka is facing criticism after one of his alleged baby mamas, identified as Shaz, and accused him of abandoning their child.

In an emotional video shared on her TikTok account, Shaz claimed that the Senator has never taken care of their child since birth.

She further alleged that the legislator has over twelve children with different women and, despite publicly bragging about being polygamous, he allegedly does not support some of his children.





Videos of the child Shaz claims she sired with the Senator has since surfaced online, with social media users commenting on the striking resemblance between the two.

Watch the videos below

Mtoto wa Senator ONYONKA mwenye walizaa na SHAZ pic.twitter.com/dU3SjPoTWH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026

Mtoto wa Senator ONYONKA mwenye walizaa na SHAZ pic.twitter.com/6FAnztqJ5D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026

Mtoto wa Senator ONYONKA mwenye walizaa na SHAZ pic.twitter.com/aibORByVT3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST