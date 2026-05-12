He Once Pulled a Gun on a KMTC LADY - Disturbing details emerge about a Tanzanian man linked to the murder of University student, ALICE RIANGA! Labelled a notorious womanizer in Bondo town







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - The prime suspect in the murder of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University student, Alice Rianga, is reportedly known in Bondo for violent behaviour and targeting college and university students.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the suspect has previously been linked to several violent incidents, including a case where he pulled a gun on a female Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student.

The incident is said to have occurred inside his Toyota Crown vehicle, which he used to lure young women.

He has also reportedly been involved in multiple violent altercations at Terminal 3E Club in Bondo.

The suspect, who is currently in police custody, is believed to have tortured Alice before dumping her body in a forest.

Investigations into the brutal murder are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST