Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA’s wife accuses him of being a deadbeat dad after revealing he has 12 kids - “Kazi Yake Ni Kupeana Mimba Na Kutoroka” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s baby mama has publicly accused him of being a deadbeat father despite recently revealing that he has 12 children.

In an emotional video shared on social media, the lady identified as Shaz claimed that the vocal Senator has multiple baby mamas and does not take responsibility for his children.

She alleged that while Onyonka publicly boasts about having twelve children, he has never bothered to check on their child since birth.

Despite his financial status, Shaz claimed that she has been left to raise the child single-handedly.

“He doesn’t care what the kid eats. His work is to impregnate more women,” she ranted in the video.

The disgruntled woman further stated that she will neither attend the burial of Senator Onyonka’s mother nor take their child to the ceremony.

She also criticized Kenyans praising the Senator after he revealed that he is polygamous, accusing him of trying to portray himself as a responsible family man in public while neglecting his children behind the scenes.

Watch the video>>> below

One of Senator ONYONKA’s 5 wives exposes him for being a dead-beat dad – he has completely neglected us pic.twitter.com/0FqIdBrlTM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST